No one can beat Fortnite pastiche in terms of collaborations. However, Rocket League is not far behind when it comes to bringing themed vehicles from other franchises: Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Star Wars, Fantastic Car, Jurassic Park… None as desired as the recently presented one.

It’s been almost a decade since the release of Rocket League and players have waited all this time for the star collaboration to be announced: The legendary Lightning McQueen from Cars! Psyonix and Pixar (Disney) have finally reached an agreement and the culmination of it is available from today, November 7, 2023.





The Lightning McQueen Pack costs 2,500 credits (25 euros) and brings with it: Lightning McQueen’s car (Dominus hitbox), three different aspects of Rust-eze (classic), Dinoco (blue) and Cruisin (retro), several wheels to combine, an explosion when scoring a goal, a banner and the song “Life Is A Highway” by Rascal Flatts.

Rocket League is currently in the middle of Season 12, which will end on December 6, 2023. The next season should include new game modes and Christmas-themed elements due to the festivities. In any case, Lightning McQueen is now available!

