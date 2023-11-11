Suara.com – The Iran U-17 National Team players celebrate after successfully defeating the Brazil U-17 National Team in the Group C match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Saturday (11/11/2023).

The Iran U-17 national team managed to comeback and beat defending champion Brazil U-17 with a score of 3-2.

Brazil managed to take the lead with a score of 2-0 in the first half through Rayan’s goal in the 28th minute and Abolfazl Zamani’s own goal in the 45+1 minute.

However, Iran was able to turn things around through goals from Yaghoob Barajeh in the 54th minute, Kasra Taheri in the 69th minute and Esmaeil Gholizadeh in the 73rd minute. (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)