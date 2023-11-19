Suara.com – Apart from missing his friends in his homeland, Enzy Storia apparently has a special mission to come to his homeland.

Secretly he has finished his studies and attended a graduation at one of the well-known universities in Jakarta.

Enzy Storia (TikTok)

Enzy looks happy following the event. He even received praise from one of the chancellors.

“Where is Enzy Storia Leovarisa? Madam Chancellor, even artists can graduate from Binus via Binus online,” said the Chancellor as quoted by Suara.com from the TikTok account @swit.kies.

Uniquely, the chancellor admitted that he did not know that Enzy was an artist who had been involved in the Indonesian entertainment industry.

“What artist is this?” said the lecturer.

Hearing this question, the students and guests who came laughed. The lecturer admitted that he did not know because he never followed news about artists in the country.

“Understandably, I’m not from his generation,” continued the lecturer.

Enzy Storia (TikTok)

As is known, Enzy postponed continuing his education to university for nine years.

However, in the end he decided to study management in 2019 at a private campus in Jakarta in 2019.

Even though he is busy being an artist, Vidi Aldiano’s friend managed to finish his studies well.