Last Thursday, November 16, The American School Foundation of Guadalajara (ASFG) received the Leed Gold certification from Rebeca Ortíz, representative of the Green Building Council, for the building they just built.

ASFG is the first and only school in Mexico to have received the Leed Gold certificate for construction and design. This achievement not only highlights commitment to sustainability by The American School, but sets a precedent for future educational projects in the country.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification provides a framework for healthier, high-efficiency, and cost-saving buildings, delivering environmental, social, and governance benefits. To achieve this LEED certification, a project earns points by adhering to pre-established requirements and credits that focus on carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health and indoor environmental qualities. Projects go through a rigorous verification and review process and receive points that correspond to a LEED certification level. With the support of EOSIS, an internationally leading LEED consulting team, ASFG was able to achieve Gold status.

The American School’s innovative building design includes a ventilation system that significantly exceeds standard requirements. This ensures a constant flow of air, reducing concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and other pollutant concentrations, which is crucial for maintaining mental clarity and improving students’ cognitive skills. The solar protection and thermal mass of the structural elements help regulate the temperature inside, reducing the need for air conditioning and minimizing the building’s carbon footprint. Rainwater harvesting and the use of solar panels further demonstrate the commitment to sustainability, decreasing dependence on non-renewable resources and reducing operating costs. The LEED Gold certified school represents a paradigm shift in education, indicating a commitment to sustainability that extends beyond the classroom; but rather integrates sustainability into the fabric of education.

The building was designed both outdoors and indoors, thinking about the environment and the use of resources. SPECIAL

The certified building is an invaluable educational tool where students will witness first-hand the principles of sustainability in action, learning about the responsible use of resources, environmental management and healthy environments. The new ASFG building allows students and workers to take part in data-driven research, using building measurements as a source of research that prepares students to succeed in 21st century careers that value systems thinking. and problem solving. This type of learning fosters a sense of responsibility for the planet and people, forming conscious citizens and shaping actions for the real world.

As we face pressing global challenges related to climate change and resource depletion, it becomes paramount to instill a commitment to sustainability in the younger generation. ASFG’s commitment to pursuing LEED Gold certification paves the way for a future where sustainability is ingrained in every student, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond the school walls. By embracing sustainability, ASFG becomes an agent of change, molding a generation prepared to address the complex problems of tomorrow.

After a long process, the certification is a recognition of the ASFG’s efforts to show its commitment to the environment. SPECIAL

