Moisés has managed to improve himself in Pasapalabra. On August 29, he managed to accumulate 90 seconds during the program, leaving him just one second away from entering the Top-5 of accumulated time for El Rosco. On this occasion, he has entered directly into the Top-3 by equaling Rafa’s record of 94 seconds at the end of all tests. Taking into account that the Sevillian took the pot right in that program, will the Alfaro suffer the same fate?

For now, what he has signed is an impressive program thanks to his knowledge, teamwork and a little bit of luck. In Where Are They?, he has shown that he is practically infallible and, in addition, he has taken advantage of the puncture that the blue team has suffered. Ana García Lozano has even threatened to leave the set, but Óscar has been able to hold her back and console her.

With the 20 seconds of this test, Moisés has reached those 94. In this way, he will face his rosco with 179 seconds. In the historical ranking of Pasapalabra, he now occupies the symbolic bronze along with Rafa, behind Francisco José González, with 183 seconds accumulated in 2018, and Pablo Díaz, gold that remains unattainable with 185 on February 10, 2021. Relive in the video the record of Moses!