Suara.com – BUMN commissioners one by one began to resign after being included in the winning team of one of the presidential and vice presidential candidates. After Arief Rosyid Hasan resigned as Commissioner of PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk (BSI), now Budiman Sudjatmiko has resigned as Commissioner of PTPN V.

Budiman admitted that he would step down from the ranks of commissioners, where he would send a resignation letter to the Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, the Main Director of PTPN III to the Main Director of PTPN V.

“I will address my resignation letter to the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises and the Main Director of PT Perkebunan Nusantara III (Persero) at the General Meeting of Shareholders,” he told reporters, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“Then a copy to the Main Director of PT Perkebunan Nusantara V and the Main Commissioner of PT Perkebunan Nusantara V,” he added.

The former PDIP politician said that his resignation letter as commissioner was being prepared today. Then, on Wednesday (8/11) a new letter was sent to that party.

“I will also submit a copy to the Deputy Minister of BUMN and the Deputy for Human Resources, Technology and Information at the Ministry of BUMN,” he said.

For your information, Budiman was appointed as Independent Commissioner of PTPN V in January 2021.

Previously, PDIP Budiman Sudjatmiko was included in the National Campaign Team (TKN) of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) supporting Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election. He was appointed as a member of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN Expert Council.