Suara.com – The Minister of BUMN, Erick Thohir, is included in the candidate market for Governor of DKI Jakarta 2024. This is based on the results of a survey by the CSIS Institute.

Erick is in second place, with a percentage of 6.99 percent.

In the survey on the relocation of the National Capital, along with the prospects for Jakarta’s future leadership, Erick was narrowly separated from Ridwan Kamil who was in the top position with 7.11 percent.

Meanwhile, in third place, there are the names Tri Rismaharini with a score of 6.78 percent, Sandiaga Uno with 6.76 percent, and Emil Dardak with 6.20 percent.

The CSIS survey was conducted on 170 respondents involving a number of experts in the social, political and economic fields, and tested ten names of figures who were deemed to have the qualifications to lead DKI Jakarta Province in the future.

Apart from that, CSIS also conducted a survey of experts regarding the performance of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan-Riza Patria, who received 47.6 percent satisfaction and 51.8 percent dissatisfaction.

Responding to the survey results, Director of Suropati Syndicate Muhammad Shujahri assessed that this CSIS survey was a form of public support for Erick Thohir.

“Electability capital during the recent presidential-vice presidential candidate exchange could be a vehicle for ET to win the DKI Jakarta Pilkada,” said Shujahri in his statement, Monday (6/11/2023).

Shujahri added that the positions of the governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta for the coming period are very strategic.

The reason is, if there are no obstacles, starting in 2024 there will be a transition to move the capital from DKI Jakarta to the Archipelago Capital (IKN).

“The leader of Jakarta must be a figure who has a track record and cool hands to oversee the transition to the capital city,” he concluded.