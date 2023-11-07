Denpasar Voice – The Indonesian national team is getting stronger with the presence of several naturalized players.

Ahead of the first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup, Shin Tae Yong summoned a number of naturalized players to the Indonesian National Team.

Those who have been called are currently playing in Europe, such as Sandy Walsh, Elkan Baggott and Rafael Struick.

Another name that entered the calling radar by Shin Tae yong is Shayne Pattynama.

The player who graduated from the Ajax Amsterdam academy is certain to defend the national team. Shayne was officially naturalized by PSSI several months ago.

Now he is one of Shin’s mainstays in the wing-back position for the Garuda squad. Shayne competes with Pratama Arhan.***