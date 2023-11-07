Suara.com – President Joko Widodo’s government’s mission to achieve food security needs to receive support from all parties. Not only from the government side, stakeholders and society at large, including academics, also have the same opportunity to work together to realize this mission.

Procurement of fertilizer that suits farmers’ needs is one of the weapons for producing abundant food. The government wants all farmers to have easy access to get the fertilizer they need, so various policies have been made so that they can get it.

One of them is through a subsidized fertilizer scheme.

As one of the fertilizer providers for the country, Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (Kaltim) has received a mandate from the government and Holding Pupuk Indonesia to produce and distribute subsidized fertilizer in accordance with its designated areas of responsibility.

According to the President Director of PT Pupuk Kaltim, Budi Wahju Soesilo, in an effort to ensure that fertilizer distribution reaches farmers on target, Pupuk Kaltim is committed to prioritizing security measures for the distribution of subsidized fertilizer.

“We always ensure stock availability in the Pupuk Kaltim warehouse right up to the distribution process to distributor level and even kiosks, so that it is always maintained through regular deliveries to areas that are our responsibility, by always implementing the 6 Right principles, namely Right Type, Quantity, Price, Place, Time and Quality,” he said to Suara.com, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Budi said that the amount of subsidized fertilizer supply prepared by Pupuk Kaltim had been adjusted to the allocation that had been regulated by the government through the Ministry of Agriculture in each region, as a reference for the redemption of fertilizer by farmers who were entitled to receive subsidized fertilizer from the government.

“In this way, we can measure, as well as guarantee, whether the distribution of subsidized fertilizer is on target until it reaches the farmers,” he said.

As a further step to ensure the safe distribution of fertilizer to farmers who are entitled to it, Pupuk Kaltim is proactively collaborating intensively with other agencies and institutions to overcome the issue of misuse.

This coordination is carried out with distributors, Field Agricultural Extension Officers (PPL), the Fertilizer and Pesticide Supervisory Commission (KP3), and local governments in the areas of responsibility of Pupuk Kaltim,

“Pupuk Kaltim also appeals to farmers and the public to report all forms of irregularities related to the distribution of subsidized fertilizer in the field to the KP3 team in their respective areas to the planting season security post team which is ready 24 hours a day,” said Budi.

Apart from that, as a form of supervision to prevent fraud, Pupuk Kaltim also implements a Distribution Planning & Control System (DPCS) and Retail Management System (RMS) for monitoring and distribution of subsidized fertilizer in real time.

Currently, the distribution of subsidized fertilizer provided by Pupuk Kaltim is allocated to areas that are the company’s responsibility, namely Urea covers all of Kalimantan and all of Sulawesi, NTB and NTT, while NPK Phonska is for all of Kalimantan, and Special Formula NPK covers throughout Indonesia.

Apart from subsidized fertilizer, Pupuk Kaltim must also ensure the availability of non-subsidized fertilizer in warehouses from the first line to the last line, according to the needs of local farmers.