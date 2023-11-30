

‘No tasks without breaking a sweat’

Sander Schelberg, mayor of Hengelo and chairman of the VNG Overijssel department, states that Enschede is sending a strong signal with the motion, which is widely supported. All Overijssel municipalities support Enschede. Groningen and Haarlemmermeer also support the motion, which also has the sympathy of the national VNG board, Schelberg knows. “The government has assigned many tasks to municipalities and has implemented cutbacks in the meantime. That doesn’t make things any easier.”

If the motion is adopted tomorrow, the Dutch municipalities will more or less put the knife to the throat of the government. “Then we actually say: ‘Listen friend, if you don’t come up with more money, take back the tasks,'” Schelberg translates the motion. “No tasks without crunch. Know: we like to do it, but not for nothing.”