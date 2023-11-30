

What exactly did the municipality of Enschede do?

Between May 2018 and April 2020, the municipality of Enschede had the company RMC count city center visitors using the so-called CityTraffic method. Sensors were placed throughout the center that pick up the WiFi signal from a smartphone, even if it is not connected to a network. The WiFi signal contains a code, the so-called MAC address, which is unique for each phone.

In this way, the municipality could not only make an accurate estimate of the crowds in the city center at any time of the day, but also see how these visitors moved through the city. Consider the unique MAC address that arrives at Kalanderstraat and emerges 20 minutes later via Zuiderhagen at Markstraat. It says something about the walking route and that is, among other things, useful information when acquiring new stores.