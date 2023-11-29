

Next Friday, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany will submit the joint World Cup Bid ‘Breaking New Ground 2027′ to the world football association FIFA. It describes how the three countries want to make the Women’s World Cup a success in four years’ time. For the Netherlands, a World Cup in 2027 would come ten years after the successful 2017 UEFA Women’s European Championship.

The Netherlands then won the European Championship, which became a flywheel for the further development of women’s football. Not only did the number of girls and women playing football grow to 135,000, they also have more opportunities for talent development and better conditions to enjoy playing football. The 2027 World Cup should provide the next giant leap, with specific ambitions to achieve more women in representative positions such as trainer, director and referee.