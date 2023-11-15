Nintendo has entertained us with a very special announcement for the most die-hard fans and lovers of Big N products. You can now prepare the start of the new year with the Special Nintendo Calendar that you can get from the official store.

After an announcement from the official Nintendo account through social networks, we have learned that we now have the Special Nintendo Calendar for the new year. In fact, we can get it in exchange for 300 platinum points through the store.

The calendar is made of paper and we will have our favorite Nintendo characters ready to decorate and give a special touch to each month of the new year 2024. Desde Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and many other franchises.

If you want to start the year on the right foot, you will love this offer And it will also allow you to wake up most days with a smile, especially if you see the little Pikmin decorating every month, maybe they are even here to celebrate your birthday!

