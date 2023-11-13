El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of welcoming Josep Pedrerol to the set. The presenter of El Chiringuito de Jugones has visited the program to review all the current sports news.

Its format on Mega is the leader every night, and for this reason, Pablo Motos wanted to know what he believes is the secret of success. “We keep people company,” Josep responded, adding that “we are real and we give news.”

After this, the guest also spoke about the famous “tictac” about the possible arrival of Mbappé to Real Madrid so popular on social networks. After telling how it came about, the journalist assured that the French player will finish this season at the white club.

In addition, he has also faced, together with his stunt double, the challenging Trancas y Barrancas test. In it, he has delved into who is, for him, the best striker in history or the best coach. Incredible!