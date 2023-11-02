El Hormiguero has once again welcomed an artist of international stature on All Saints’ Day. María Becerra has visited the program at one of the highest moments of her career, with songs that have made it onto major hit lists and with collaborations that are breaking out the musical scene.

María has visited Spain because she has been nominated for the 40 main awards and will also be one of the artists performing at the gala. Taking advantage of her time in El Hormiguero, the Argentinean wanted to bring the culture of her country closer to Pablo Motos, in this case with alfajores.

María has also talked about how she prepares for a concert and has confessed her fear of getting sick days or hours before one. If that happens, the singer would be forced to postpone it because she needs to be at 100%.

Furthermore, the artist has confessed that she believes a lot in energies and that she often comes home carrying a lot of weight, a headache and red eyes. Therefore, following advice that she was given one day, she rubs her hands with salt.

María has not stopped smiling throughout the interview and her good vibes and joy have been contagious. She has been generous, fun and she has made us enjoy this holiday. Play the video and watch it in full again!