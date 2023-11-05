Enilive is worth 8 billion: Jefferies says

Last week Eni hosted a visit to its biorefinery in Porto Marghera (Venice), where he provided further details on the Sustainable Mobility business (now renamed Enilive) with a particular focus on biorefining. And the race immediately broke out to understand how much this segment of the six-legged dog could be worth. According to Jefferies, which published a report on the subject, we are around 8 billion euros. Here because.



Eni is at the forefront in the development of sustainable agricultural raw materials (low ILUC, indirect land use change), which are expected to represent 155 million tonnes per year in 2050 (nearly 4 times the size of raw materials waste and residues, at 40 million tonnes per year). Kenya was the first agricultural hub to start production (in 2022) and will be followed in the short term by other hubs in Congo, Italy, Ivory Coast and Mozambique. Jefferies predicts that feedstocks from Eni’s agri-hubs will represent approximately 25% of the company’s biorefining capacity. In the medium term the cost of these raw materials will be 20-30% lower than that of waste and residues. The new oils could also have higher carbon intensity potential than UCO under certain conditions (better agronomic practices and soil carbon sequestration).

Eni confirmed the objectives already outlined in the February CMD: biorefining capacity will grow to three million tonnes per year by 2025 and to five million tonnes per year in 2030. The current project pipeline already supports growth in capacity up to 2.6 million tonnes per year by 2025, with further growth of 0.2 million tonnes per year expected if the company decides to approve the Daesan project with LG Chem. Sustainable Mobility EBITDA is expected to grow to €1.1 billion in 2025, €1.5 billion in 2026 and €2-2.5 billion in 2030 (from >€0.9 billion in 2023). Biorefining will drive EBITDA growth: currently represents ~20% of EBITDA, will increase to ~50% in 2026E. For all these reasons Jefferies values ​​Eni’s Sustainable Mobility business at 8 billion euros.



