Eni ready to sell 10% of Plenitude to Eip

Eni is approaching an agreement for the sale of a minority stake in Plenitude, as reported by Mf. The group led by Claudio Descalzi is about to conclude an agreement with Energy Infrastructure Partners (Eip) to sell just under 10% of its shares in the subsidiary operating in the renewable energy sector, for an approximate value of 750 million euros. As reported by Bloomberg, the deal, which could be announced by the end of the month, estimates the value of Plenitude at around 8 billion euros, based on a EBITDA expected for 2023 which could reach 900 million.



Read also: Enilive: for Jefferies the sustainable mobility business is worth 8 billion

The talks are in their final stage, although a final decision has not yet been reached. Discussions between the major and the Swiss company began at the beginning of this year, following Eni’s decision to look for a partner for Plenitude in anticipation of its future listing on the stock exchange. Plenitude operates in the supply of energy to households and businesses, with a portfolio of approximately 10 million retail customers, as well as being engaged in the production of renewable energy and the management of charging stations for electric vehicles. If the sale is successful, as seems likely, Eni will be able to consolidate the value of the company, thus facilitating the IPO process which could start as early as next year. Furthermore, this would provide greater liquidity for investments. According to what was reported by MF-Milano Finanza on 24 October during the OMC Med Energy conference in Ravenna, Descalzi had confirmed the presence of “advanced discussions with a strategic investor”, underlining the importance of setting a benchmark in such a turbulent market.

Read also: Eni, third quarter results announced: operating profit at 3.01 billion

Plenitude’s strategic focus remains on reaching customers with sustainable and decarbonised products, regardless of the presence of an investor or the possibility of listing. The listing plan of Plenitudepostponed last year due to the turbulence caused by the energy crisis on the financial markets, could now start again with greater momentum thanks to the next sale. In July, Jefferies highlighted in a report that the possible sale of a minority stake would provide investors a reference valuation for a business model currently without fully comparable listed rivals, estimating a value of between 8 and 12 billion euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter