Suara.com – The following are the results and standings of the 2023-2024 Premier League after the completion of the 11th week of matches which closed with the fierce Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea battle, Tuesday (7/11/2023) early morning WIB.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who were competing closely in the top two positions in the 2023-2024 Premier League standings, are now certain to be relegated to a lower position.

The Lilywhites failed to restore their position to the top of the standings after losing 1-4 to Chelsea in a match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The team coached by Ange Postecoglou actually started the match very well after taking a quick lead in the 6th minute through Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Yves Bissouma fouled Chelsea midfielder, Moises Caicedo during the match week 11 of the 2023-2024 Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on November 6 2023. Glyn KIRK / AFP.

However, a series of drama occurred after that where two goals were disallowed by VAR and they had to play with nine men after Ristiano Romero and Destiny Udogie received red cards.

Chelsea were only able to take the lead after Tottenham played with nine men in the second half through Nicolas Jackson’s hat trick (75′, 90+4′ and 90+7′) complementing Cole Palmer’s equalizing goal (35′).

This was Tottenham Hotspur’s first defeat in the Premier League, and made them fail to restore their position at the top of the standings which is now controlled by Manchester City.

Tottenham is temporarily in second place in the standings with a collection of 26 points from 11 matches, one point behind Manchester City at the top.

Meanwhile for Chelsea, this victory moved them up to 10th in the standings with a collection of 15 points from 11 matches.

Results of Week 11 of the 2023-2024 Premier League

Fulham 0-1 Manchester UnitedBrentford 3-2 West HamManchester City 6-1 BournemouthSheffield United 2-1 WolvesBurnley 0-2 Crystal PalaceEverton 1-1 BrightonNewcastle 1-0 ArsenalNottingham Forest 2-0 Aston VillaLuton 1-1 LiverpoolTottenham 1-4 Chelsea

Premier League standings

