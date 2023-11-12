Suara.com – Liverpool secured full points after winning 3-0 when they hosted Brentford in Week 12 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Mohamed Salah scored a brace for the Reds.

In the match held at Anfield Stadium, Sunday (12/11/2023) evening WIB, Mohamed Salah contributed two goals for Liverpool. One more goal was scored by Diogo Jota.

These results made Liverpool move up to second place in the Premier League standings with a collection of 27 points. Meanwhile, Brentford is stuck in ninth position with 16 points.

The Course of the Match

Liverpool had been pressing since the start of the match. Cody Gakpo threatened with his shot when the game had only been running for three minutes but Mark Flekken managed to secure the ball.

The hosts threatened Brentford again in the 15th minute. Darwin Nunez’s close-range shot was blocked by Flekken, resulting in only a corner kick.

Darwin Nunez managed to break into Brentford’s goal with his shot in the penalty box from Dominik Szoboszlai’s pass. However, the linesman raised the flag for offside.

Liverpool players continued to attack. The Brentford goalkeeper had to work hard to ward off Virgil van Dijk’s header which bounced off the ground.

Finally Liverpool were able to take a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute. Mohamed Salah managed to break into Brentford’s goal with his shot in the penalty box after receiving a short pass from Darwin Nunez.

In the second half, Liverpool still dominated. In the 62nd minute, Salah scored a brace with his header following Kostas Tsimikas’ assist and put the Reds ahead 2-0.

Liverpool are still continuing their pressure. In the 74th minute, Diogo Jota increased Liverpool’s lead to 3-0 after the ball rolled into the Brentford goal.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s chance through Ethan Pinnock’s header in the 77th minute was still thwarted by Alisson. Until the end of the match the score remained 3-0 for Liverpool’s victory.

Lineup

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Cody Gakpo; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota.

Brentford: Mark Flekken; Vitaly Janelt, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Mads Rasmussen; Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo.