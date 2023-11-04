Suara.com – Manchester United ended their bad trend with a 1-0 away win over Fulham in the 11th week of the 2023/2024 Premier League match, Saturday (4/11) evening WIB. Manchester United’s only goal at Craven Cottage, London was scored by Manchester United, scored by Bruno Fernandes in second half injury time.

With this victory, Manchester United rose to sixth place in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Fulham is stuck in 14th place with 12 points from 11 matches.

At Craven Cottage, in the eighth minute, Scott McTominay found the back of Bernd Leno’s goal after receiving Alejandro Garnacho’s pass.

However, after four minutes, referee John Brooks annulled Manchester United’s goal. VAR judged Harry Maguire to have intervened in an offside position and Brooks agreed.

In the 82nd minute, Bruno Fernandes fired a hard kick which was blocked by Bernd Leno.

Fernandes only broke the deadlock in the 90+1 minute. His hard kick broke into Leno’s goal. Manchester United won 1-0 over Fulham.

Lineup:

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harry Wilson (90′ Cairney), Joao Palhinha; Alex Iwobi (89′ Jimenez), Andreas Pereira (81′ Reid), Willian (76′ Lukic); Rodrigo Muniz (76′ Carlos).

Coach: Marco Silva (Portugal)

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans; Christian Eriksen (79′ Mount), Scott McTominay; Antony (63′ Pellistri), Bruno Fernandes, Alexander Grenache (90+3′ Varane); Rasmus Hojlund (79′ Martial).

Coach: Erik ten Hag (Netherland)