Lo studio “A horizon scan of issues affecting UK forest management within 50 years” published in the British magazine Forestry states that within the next 50 years the UK’s forests could experience ecosystem collapse due to multiple factors including plant diseases, extreme weather and fires. The research was carried out by a group of 42 scholars from all over Europe with the consultation of 1200 experts under the direction of Eleanor Tewforest planning manager at Forestrya division of Forestry Commission responsible for the management and promotion of publicly owned forests in England.

Photo by 12019 from Pixabay

There are 15 emerging and neglected issues which are likely to have a significant impact on UK forests over the next half century and to identify them the team used the “horizon scan” application for the first time which aims to help researchers, practitioners, policymakers and society at large better prepare for the future and address threats before they become critical. Eleanor Tew which is also part of the Department of Zoology, University of Cambridgehowever, underlined that “We have time to make a difference and there is much we can do to make our forests more resilient“.

Photo by Michaela Wenzler on Pixabay

“We followed a proven horizon scanning methodology that involved a diverse group of experts to collect and prioritize a long list of 180 issues. These represent a broad range of themes, within a spectrum of influences ranging from thermal shocks and environmental disruptions, to political and socioeconomic changes, with complex interactions emerging between them. We must be careful to avoid inertia why we feel overwhelmed or even to simply focus on easy wins without considering broader ramifications. Our responses to each of the highlighted challenges and opportunities must be synergistic and coherent, involving landscape-scale planning. A more adaptive approach to forest management that encourages continuous innovation and learning will be essential.”

Photo by Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

Many of the critical issues listed are already affecting forests and woods. It has been estimated that Ash fungal dieback disease will kill up to 8 out of 10. Winter storms have destroyed around 12,000 hectares of forest in Britain in 2021 and climate projections show storms, heatwaves, droughts and floods will become increasingly frequent and intense. The use of water for trees is increasingly coming into conflict with human needs of this resource for homes and agricultural land. “The problem arises when all of these things happen at the same time in the form of multiple, interconnected threats. This simply overwhelms the forest and basically leads to the death of trees and the collapse of the forest ecosystem… with enormous landscape impacts and significant impacts for society” these are the words of Eleanor Tew.

Photos on Pexels and Pixabay

The proposed solutions to counter this situation include the increase in the diversity of tree species inside a forest, the planting of trees of different ages, the promotion of natural regeneration, managing deer populations and using the platform Tree Alert which allows anyone connecting to the site to report possible tree parasites and diseases. Scientists also suggest making sure you have clean shoes before walking in a new forest to avoid spreading disease. The forestry industry must then plan its intentions in advance; an average conifer in a plantation can take up to 60 years to reach maturity and a deciduous up to 150 years. “Forestry has always been about long-term planning and we are in a time of tremendous change“.

Photo on Roman Grac and Pixabay

Long-term impacts of forest ecosystem collapse would include loss of timberil carbon sequestration e worse air quality. The British government plans to plant 30,000 hectares of forest every year by 2025, double the current rate of planting. The UK is one of the least wooded countries in Europe, with a total cover of 13% and a 2021 report of Woodland Trust had found that only 7% of the UK’s native woodland was in good condition.