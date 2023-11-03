London-Pisa in the day to eat a pizza. Roxanne Balciunas and her children did. The English woman has in fact booked a 24-hour trip to Pisa just to taste one of our most famous specialties. All of this, saving money too, considering that according to the woman “it is cheaper to go to Italy” than to spend a day in London.

Having an economical gastronomic experience and trying to detach the children from electronic devices: this was the plan of Roxanne Balciunas, the English mother who, together with her two children, Cherry (6 years old) and Tayo (14 years old), set out to Italy for a quick trip. In fact, the family from Sheffield, in the United Kingdom, spent only 24 hours on Italian soil. 24 hours which however were enough to eat an excellent pizza and visit the city of Pisa, where the family decided to go.

All this while also saving money. In fact, as the woman explained to the Daily Star, “A single day trip to Italy is cheaper than a 24-hour trip to London.” After spending 39 pounds for each person’s flight, the woman paid 179 euros for the overnight stay and 60 euros for meals, ice creams and souvenirs. The children were enthusiastic, with the older of the two even admitting that he had tasted “the best pizza she had ever eaten”.

However, it is not the first time that the English family has decided to organize one-day trips abroad. In fact, the three would also have visited Amsterdam, some cities in Belgium, Copenhagen and Ireland. All, in any case, cheaper than a day in London: «It’s a cheaper alternative. If we were to go to a theme park it would cost a couple of hundred pounds a day with food, travel and tickets. Going to Pisa was definitely cheaper than a trip to London.”