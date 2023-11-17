Suara.com – England U-17 National Team coach, Ryan Garry, was impressed by the atmosphere of the supporters who came to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) during the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The Young Lions played three preliminary matches in Group C at JIS. The results were not too disappointing, even though they were in one of the strongest groups, England were able to come out at the top of the standings, beating defending champions Brazil and the tough team from the Asian zone, Iran.

“Having three matches at this stadium (Jakarta International Stadium) was very impressive. The atmosphere was great and we enjoyed playing here.” said Ryan Garry when met in the mixed zone after the match against Brazil, Friday.

The former Arsenal player revealed that his team received additional energy through the support of the fantastic supporters from Indonesia. Ryan revealed that he was not too focused on managing the location where his team would compete in the round of 16, but he said that playing at JIS in the round of 16 would be very fun.

“We get fantastic support and energy from local residents. I don’t pay attention to the location of the next match, I just focus on the specific match. But coming back to this stadium, it will certainly be fun for the next match,” said the 40 year old coach.

In the final match of Group C, England lost to Brazil with a narrow score of 1-2. Two goals from Brazil scored by Kaua Elias and Da Mata could only be answered by one goal from the penalty spot by Joel Ndala.

Regarding this minor note, Ryan Garry said he was still happy with the performance of his team because they were able to control the game throughout the 90 minutes of the match even though they lost in terms of goals against Brazil.

“This was a good match, I am very happy with the performance and energy of the players in controlling the game. You can see how many chances we scored, unfortunately we lost with a one goal deficit and have to accept that,” said Ryan Garry.

The defeat to Brazil did not change England’s position in the standings. The final standings in Group C put England at the top with six points. Meanwhile, Brazil, which is in second place, and Iran, which is in third place, both collected six points but lost in terms of goal productivity to The Young Lions.