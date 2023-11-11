Suara.com – England U-17 national team coach, Ryan Garry admitted that it was not easy to win 10-0 against New Caledonia on matchday 1 of Group C of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Saturday (11/11/2023). He explained that there was interference from the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), the match venue, which made his team win by a landslide.

Ryan Garry explained that the England U-17 squad was very enthusiastic about coming to JIS. So, when they play, of course they really want to win the match.

“The players are very good in terms of their attitude and intensity. I think in the context of the first match, this is a good stadium and the players are very excited to come here,” said Ryan Garry when met by media crew including Suara.com in the JIS mixed zone, Saturday .

England U-17 National Team Coach, Ryan Garry. (ANTARA/FAJAR SATRIYO)

“Maybe people see the score. But it’s not as easy as they see,” he continued.

Ryan Garry explained that it took a fight for his team to win 10-0. Especially in the early minutes, New Caledonia made England difficult.

“The conditions were very difficult for both teams and their goalkeeper (Nicolas Kutran) impressed with several great saves. We had to fight hard to break down their strong defense,” he explained.

“Even though they conceded a lot, I really respect them and hope they can have a good tournament,” he concluded.

Next, the England U-17 National Team will face Iran, while New Caledonia will be challenged by Brazil. The duel between these two teams will take place at JIS on November 14.