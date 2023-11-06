The two tests will take place in 2024. The words of coach Gareth Southgate: “It’s important to prepare with the best”.

After having already taken the pass for the final phase of Euro 2024 thanks to the 3-1 success achieved last 17 October againstItalia by Luciano Spallettia match decided by Harry’s brace Kaneinterspersed with the goal scored by Marcus Rashfordl’England has organized two luxury friendlies that will be staged in Wembley in 2024, in view of the continental competition. In detail, Jude Bellingham and co they will face the Brazil five-time winner of the world Cup; while the second test is scheduled for Tuesday 26 March, with Gareth’s men Southgate who will challenge the Belgium of Romelu Lukaku.

“I am happy to play two matches against strong opponents in March as we approach the final phase of the European Championships – declared the coach ofEnglandwhich he will host next November 17th Malta a Wembleybefore playing away against North Macedonia Monday 20 November -. It is important to take every opportunity to test ourselves against the greatest adversaries. Now the last two matches of the qualifying group await us against Malta and North Macedonia. Getting two positive results is essential if we want to ensure we are the top seed in next month’s European Championship draw. We cannot afford to think that the work is done because there is still work to do, while every second spent together on the pitch counts if we are to give ourselves the best chance of success next summer,” he concluded Southgate.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 6:39 pm)

