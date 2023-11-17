Suara.com – England U-17 player Ethan Nwaneri felt more confident when playing at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, during the Indonesian U-17 World Cup.

“I feel confident playing in this stadium (JIS) and feel the atmosphere of support from the supporters,” said Ethan Nwaneri when met in the mixed zone after the match against Brazil, Friday (17/11/2023).

England U-17 national team striker, Ethan Nwaneri (second left) celebrates the goal against New Caledonia in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group C match at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Saturday (11/11). (Doc. LOC WCU17/BRY)

The Young Lions underwent three Group C preliminary round matches at JIS. The results did not disappoint, even though they were in one of the strongest groups, England were able to emerge at the top of the standings, beating defending champions Brazil and the tough team from the Asian zone, Iran.

Nwaneri said his team would focus on preparing for the round of 16 after it was confirmed that England had qualified as Group C winners.

“I’m happy to be at the top of the standings. And we will focus on the next round. Maybe take a break tomorrow,” said the Arsenal academy player.

In the final match of Group C, England lost to Brazil with a narrow score of 1-2. Two goals from Brazil scored by Kaua Elias and Da Mata could only be answered by one goal from the penalty spot by Joel Ndala.

The defeat to Brazil did not change England’s position in the standings. The final standings in Group C put England at the top with six points.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which is in second place, and Iran, which is in third place, both collected six points but lost in terms of goal productivity to The Young Lions. Then the caretaker position is occupied by New Caledonia who did not collect a single point.