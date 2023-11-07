The shortage of talent means that companies have been dragging vacant positions for months, slowing down their development. This has caused some companies to react and go directly to the quarry where future candidates are trained: the university.

The situation seems anecdotal, but the University of Seville and a group of companies have started a round of Speed ​​Job Dating, or quick interviews between students from different branches of engineering and companies with vacancies in those areas to try to attract talent for the future. . The 2023 Talent Mismatch report prepared by ManpowerGroup indicates that eight out of ten companies have difficulties finding the professional profiles they need.

Deficit of engineers in Spain. According to the study by the Engineering Observatory in Spain, it is estimated that there are about 750,000 active engineers in our country. However, the same report concludes that the Spanish economy will need to incorporate at least 200,000 new engineers in the next 10 years to fill vacancies.

This lack of candidates has caused companies to adopt an active attitude in the search for candidates and launch themselves into the search for talent even before completing their studies. In an express recruitment exercise organized by the Higher Technical School of Engineering of the University of Seville, companies have been able to conduct brief interviews with students studying an engineering specialty to find profiles that fit the real needs that companies need to cover.

The training gap is not sustainable. The need to incorporate new professional profiles has only brought to light the enormous mismatch between the training offer and the demand for professionals in companies.

The report Paths that converge: young people and companies facing the challenge of talent prepared by the consulting firm KPMH reveals that 75% of companies believe that the lack of talent represents a risk for sustainability and growth, while young people in Spain support record unemployment figures with 24.95% in the group between 20 and 24 years old, according to data from the Active Population Survey for the third quarter of 2023. “This fact, in addition to compromising the future prospects of our young people, slows down the growth of our country, at a time when it is necessary to promote the transformation of our economy,” highlighted Juanjo Cano, president of KPMG in Spain.

Universities are the necessary “accomplice”. In this scenario, the role of universities is key to connecting students with companies that are looking for a certain professional profile to incorporate them into the labor market as soon as they complete their training.

On the other hand, the report from the Engineering Observatory in Spain reveals that only 10% of university enrollees study engineering, so the educational system must respond to the growing demand for engineering profiles that companies will need in the next decade. .

Invisible jobs with direct hiring. The new “professional appointments” initiative promoted by the University of Seville addresses another problem faced by many graduates looking for their first job in private companies: the majority of vacancies in companies are never advertised.

According to data from Adecco, it is estimated that 80% of job offers are never published, and this trend has been increasing at a rate of 5.5% in recent years. That is, positions are filled by internal recommendation but the calls to fill these positions are never made public, which complicates candidates’ access to vacant positions. With these interviews, it is the companies that knock on the doors of the educational centers to offer these positions.

Image | Pexels (Emily Ranquist)