Formula 1 is hot. Hotter than ever before and that’s because of 1 man. At least, the layman would say that it is due to 1 man and his name is Max Verstappen. After all, he wins everything and does it all alone. However? MAX MAX SUPERMAX!!1!

No, tremendous Ajax success supporter… Max Verstappen does NOT do it alone. At Red Bull he has a team of more than 1,000 people around him, allowing him to humiliate everyone on the track. And among that group there is also 1 man whom we all know, even if we were to pass him by on the street.

His name is Gianpiero Lambiase and he is Max’s engineer. He is the man with whom Max always bickers so mischievously on the on-board radio. But with whom he of course does much more. Getting the car perfect, for example.

Well, Gianpiero Lambiase is a bit afraid of Max Verstappen. That is, when the day comes that the Belgian-born racing Monegasque no longer wins everything. According to him, it is already quite heated at times, and when the day comes that there will no longer be dominance, he looks forward to it with fear and trembling.

The two sit together behind the microphone in Red Bull’s latest Talking Bull podcast and our friends from Racingnews365 had the time to listen to it and write something about it. Thank you, unfortunately we had to work…

“My biggest fear is the moment when we will face more opposition, that we will no longer win every race, because if you already see how Max treats me…,” he says, before Verstappen and the rest of the studio burst into laughter. “I’m really not looking forward to that day,” the engineer then says.

So, jokes, but isn’t there a bit of truth in every joke? I can honestly imagine that Max Verstappen is not the easiest to work with, especially when things don’t go his way. That’s what makes him such a big one, of course.

Well, let’s hope that Max continues to win in the near future. Is better for Gianpiero Lambiase’s heart! And for the Dutch superfan of course!

