Suara.com – Energy Observer from Energy Watch Indonesia, Ferdinand Hutahaean, said that the power wheeling scheme policy or the use of a shared electricity network could reduce the state’s role in managing national electricity. Therefore, he asked the government and the DPR to stop discussing the power wheeling of the EBET Bill.

“The draft law on new renewable energy or the bill which includes power wheeling is an attempt to end the role of the state and maintain the interests of the oligarchy,” he said, quoted on Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Ferdinand continued, the bill provides access to state-owned electricity in the form of networks, transmission and distribution to the private sector directly to customers. In other words, he said, the private sector could sell electricity to customers using state infrastructure.

According to him, what is worse in this law is that an electricity business entity will also be formed which will regulate the use of the network by the private sector.

“This is serious. Currently, the country’s energy needs are being met by BUMN,” he said.

Ferdinand added that developed countries like China are still building PLTUs because they are cheap. “Why is Indonesia pretending to be a pioneer in renewable energy, which we both know is still very expensive to invest in and there are still minimal investors,” he said.

Can be detrimental to society

Previously, the Head of the Center of Food Energy and Sustainable Development (CFESD) – INDEF, Abra Talattov, assessed that the power wheeling scheme (joint use of the electricity network) in the New and Renewable Energy (EBT) Bill had absolutely no urgency. According to him, this policy is a form of coercion that is very detrimental to the people.

“I consider this power wheeling scheme to be merely a sweetener in stimulating investment in EBT generators, even though the condition is not very urgent considering the current existing conditions of the electricity sector,” he said, quoted on Wednesday (22/11/2023).

The government has actually rolled out the red carpet for the private sector to expand the EBT mix as stated in the 2021-2030 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL). In the RUPTL, it is stated that the target for additional NRE generators is 20.9 GW with the private portion reaching 56.3 percent or the equivalent of 11.8 GW.

“This means that if green RUPTL can be implemented consistently, naturally the mix of EBT generators by 2030 will reach 51.6 percent,” he said.

Abra continued, the idea of ​​implementing a power wheeling scheme has become irrelevant considering that currently the state is increasingly burdened with holding electricity compensation due to the condition of excess electricity supply which continues to soar. The condition of the electricity sector is very sad because there is a wide disparity between supply and demand for electricity. It is proven that electricity oversupply continues to increase every year, where oversupply in 2022 will reach 7 GW.

This situation of excess electricity has the potential to continue to grow, because there will still be the addition of new generators of up to 16.3 GW in 2026 as an implication of the 35 gigawatt (GW) mega project.

This burden has the potential to become a time bomb for PLN because there will be a spike in capacity payment obligations and fines that PLN must incur due to electricity sales below the capacity factor. Consequently, to reduce the operational burden, PLN will of course reduce electricity production from its own generators in order to absorb electricity production from IPPs.