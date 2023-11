Anyone who has to make ends meet on a small budget is entitled to a contribution towards energy costs. Around this time of year, most municipalities therefore pay out the 2023 energy surcharge: a contribution that, depending on the municipality in which you live, can amount to 1,300 euros. And that is a bonus in the most expensive month of the year. But Nibud and budget coach Sharita Gopal warn: “The energy surcharge is not a bonus!”