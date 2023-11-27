Energy, 2022 record for Italian companies (profits of 24.7 billion euros). Now focus on revenues and high rates

The Italian energy companies, after the 2020 crisis and a record 2022 for the commodity rally, are now working to address lower revenues due to the decline in prices (making them less sensitive to market fluctuations), a contain the increase in financial charges due to the evolution of interest rates, to strengthen liquidity and generate operating cash flows to support ambitious investment plans, to seek operational efficiencies. This is what the CoMar Study Center claims by publishing the eighth edition of the “Report on the financial statements of energy companies 2014-2022”.

In more detail, the study shows that il sales overall, in 2022, it was 643.8 billion euros, increasing by 294.2 billion (+84.1%) compared to 349.6 in 2021; exceptional growth, also on the previous peak of 306.9 billion achieved in 2014 (+109.8% compared to nine years ago); so much so that it was more than 364.3 billion even on the average turnover of 279.5 billion recorded in the previous eight years; growth which must take into account the inflationary charge and a surge in final prices. Profits, in turn, amounted to 24.7 billion euros, an increase of 8.7 billion on 2021; and represent 3.8% of turnover, however decreasing compared to 4.5% in 2021, also due to the impact of the “extra-profits” Decrees; they increased by 256% from 2019 (pre-pandemic year) to 2022.

Il net operating margin it exceeded 44.7 billion euros, growing by 13.1 billion on the previous year (+41.6%); The ratio between net operating margin and turnover however, it stood at 6.9%, down on the previous 9%; the financial debts exceeded 207.3 billion, adding 20.6 billion on the previous year (+11%), but, as the turnover increased much more, the debt/turnover ratio it was brought back to a more physiological 32.2%, compared to 53.4% ​​in 2021 or even 76.5% in the problematic 2020, the best figure since the series started in 2014.

The Employees of the companies considered are increasingly approaching the threshold of 200 thousand units, being 193,612 (+2.1% on 2021); an increase of 23,149 units (+13.6%), compared to 170,463 in 2014; notable was the increase in turnover per employee, which stood at 3.3 million euros per capita, compared to 1.8 million in 2021; energy companies quotes, as of 31 December 2021, there are 19: A2a, Acea, Acinque (A2a Group), Alerion Clean Power, Algowatt, Ascopiave, Ecosuntek, Edison, Enel, Eni, Erg, Eviso, Gas Plus, Hera, Iren, Italgas, Saras, Snam, Terna; one less, with the delisting of Falck Renewables (now Renantis).

As of January 1, 2023, their capitalization on the Italian Stock Exchange it was 153.6 billion euros, 24.5% of the total (625.7 billion); with the Enel stock being the largest overall, with a capitalization of 51.3 billion euros, Eni in second place, with 47.8 billion in capitalisation, followed by Stellantis, with 42.7 billion and Intesa SanPaolo, with 39.6 billion. As of 31 October 2023, the capitalization of companies in the energy sector had grown further, by 19.1 billion, reaching 172.7 billion (+12.45%); and “performing” better on the total trend of the stock market capitalization (+10.76%). Energy sector stocks represent a quarter of the entire stock market Italian (24.92%), with Enel and Eni in the first two places.

As for the rankings of individual companiesagain with reference to the 2022 financial statements, the CoMar Study Center report shows that: Enel confirms first place in terms of turnover, ahead of Eni and GSE; in the top ten places by turnover, there are 6 companies with the largest Italian shareholder and 4 companies, also under Italian law, but controlled by a foreign holding company; of the top 10 national ones, 6 are under public control, through the Ministry of Economy and Finance or local authorities; there were 7 the previous year; the major Italian energy companies controlled by foreign holdings are, in order, Edison, Engie Italia, Esso Italiana, Kuwait Petroleum Italia, Isab, Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana, Tamoil Italia; the companies with the best profit-to-turnover ratio are, in order, Erg, Terna, Italgas, Alerion Clean Power, 2I Rete Gas, Snam; the companies with the best turnover per employee ratio are GSE Gestore Servizi Energetici, Edelweiss Energy Holding, Esso Italiana, Shell Italia E&P, Burgo Energia, Ecosuntek; the companies with the best financial debt to turnover ratio are Pad Multienergy, Edelweiss Energy Holding, Testoni, Ultragas CM, BP Italia, Tirreno Power.

Energy, the situation as of 30 September 2023 of the companies in the sector

CoMar’s analysis also evaluated the trend trend for 2023, based on data from the first 9 months that 14 listed companies have communicated to the markets, comparing them with similar ones in the first 9 months of 2022. These 14 companies represent 60% of the sector’s total in terms of turnover and profits.



Il sales it went from 288.1 billion euros to 198.2; it therefore decreased, in one year, by 89.9 billion, or 31%. Turnover grows only for Italgas, followed, in order, by Snam, Terna and Ascopiave; all the others are decreasing, even by more than 30%, starting with Edison, A2A, Enel, Eni, Alerion Clean Power.

L’useful it varied from 22.5 billion euros to 19.4; it therefore decreased, in one year, by 3.1 billion, or 13%; the drop was over 40% for Ascopiave, Saras, Alerion Clean Power or over 30% for Eni; on the contrary, a clear increase for Enel, Hera or Edison;



I financial debts they increased especially for those companies particularly exposed to the improvement and digitalisation of networks or most affected by the increase in the cost of debt.

