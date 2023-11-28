Enel is looking for a battery partner in Italy

Enel is looking for a minority partner for its renewable energy storage systems division in Italy. According to several sources reported by Corriere della Sera, the Italian energy group is inclined to open the capital of the division, a crucial part of the green transition, responsible for storing energy produced from renewable sources such as sun and wind and then releasing it onto the grid based on to the needs. Enel’s strategy, assisted by Mediobanca and BNP Paribas, is to sell 49% of the companythus differing from the previous divestment plan which provided for the transfer of the majority. This change was introduced by the new CEO, Flavio Cattaneo, which intends to maintain control over activities considered more strategic and profitable, such as the management of battery.



During the Capital Markets Day, Cattaneo underlined that, thanks to financial flexibility and positive cash flows, debt is no longer a problem for EneL. This allows the group to decide which division to enhance, to what extent and at what price. The estimated value of the 49% of Enel’s storage infrastructure could range between 800 million and one billion euros, according to the first simulations. Several investment funds, which had already submitted offers for the acquisition of the majority, are now interested in this new opportunity. Among these funds there are Sosteneo, the new savings management company of Generali Investments, the French fund Infravia, already involved in infrastructure investments in Italy, and the Dutch manager Dif, recently acquired by the British giant CVC.

This operation is part of Enel’s strategic plan, which aims to rationalize investments by focusing on those with greater returns and lower risk. For renewables, including batteries, the group has allocated 12 billion euros between 2024 and 2026, with the aim of involving third-party investors for approximately half of this figure (6.1 billion). Enel will therefore evaluate the opportunity to open the capital of individual companies to infrastructure funds, pension funds and other institutional players.

Subscribe to the newsletter