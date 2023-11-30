Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Enel, the partnership for 3Sun: Ikea and NextEnergy compete

Enel is looking for a strategic partner for photovoltaic. The idea of ​​the group led by Flavio Cattaneo is to find a partner for sell 50% of the Catania 3Sun gigafactory. Two companies in particular would be interested in the operation – we read in Il Corriere della Sera: they are NexTenergy Capitalwhich seems like the favorite at the moment, but there has also been an in-depth poll by Ikea. The favored consortium, assisted by Banca Imi of the Intesa Sanpaolo group, is in dialogue with Rothschild, Enel’s advisor, and the agreement, which provides for the sale of 50% through a capital increasecould be signed even before Christmas. The price, which based on an initial estimate according to rumors valued 100% of 3Sun at 500 million, is difficult to establish as the company does not yet have final budget data.



The 3Sun factory – continues Il Corriere – it produces a few Megawatts of photovoltaic panels but the expansion works for it are about to be completed lead it to rise to 3 Gigawatts per year in 2024. Ikea is in the photovoltaic sector in Sweden, France, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. In May he signed a supply agreement with Meyer Burger thanks to which the Swiss manufacturer will be able to expand its panel manufacturing in the United States. Now Ikea is interested in having a European supplier, which it has identified in 3Sun, to grow its “Solstrale” offer of residential photovoltaic solutions, which ranges from the sale of panels to their installation. Enel’s overall investment for 3Sun amounts to approximately 700 millionof which approximately 90 million came from Pnrrand a European Union loan of 99 million, to transform the plant into Catania the largest European factory Of solar panels.

