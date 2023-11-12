November 11, 2023

The words of Enea Bastianini after fourth place in the Sprint Race

After obtaining fourth place in the Sprint Race of the Sepang GP, the Ducati rider Enea Bastianini, speaking to “Sky Sport MotoGp”, focused on the decision not to attack his teammate Pecco Bagnaia in the final laps of the race.

“I’m happy, I had a good race even if I struggled a bit at the start. I found myself a bit uncomfortable, but after a few laps I managed to recover and I enjoyed it. We still don’t know for sure the reasons why which I had little feeling with the bike in the first laps. Pecco is playing for something important and I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. I stayed behind and was still happy with my race, I think it was the right choice for the whole team ” began the centaur from Rimini.

“If there had been a long race today it would have been a problem, so for tomorrow we have to understand what happened, but I think it will be something that can be resolved quite easily. This year is very strange, because on any track we have to change a lot, so Both Pecco and I struggle on Friday and then we manage to make up for it over the weekend. I think we did an excellent job and I needed the changes made to the bike in terms of riding. I’m confident that in this final part of the season I can be competitive” added Ducati number 23.

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi also spoke heartily about Bastianini’s team play: “I underline the fact that Enea ran another beautiful race and for him we have to say “Welcome back”, because I am convinced that he will be one of the protagonists at the end of the season. Before reaching the podium I wanted to thank him for his teamwork, because it is clear that he had the pace to overtake Pecco. Today he was very fast and the respect he had towards Bagnaia was that of a true team – player.”.

©Getty Images