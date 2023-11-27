The feat on social media: foreign tourists with maxienduros inside the Madonie Park, near Pizzo Carbonara and Monte Mufara, in a prohibited area. The complaints are filed

November 27, 2023

It seems that it wasn’t that difficult to identify the motorcyclists who – on their maxienduros – violated the protected areas of the Madonie Park, in an excursion then documented on social media, obtaining the reaction of the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Madonie Park Authority Salvatore Caltagirone, of the Mayor of Petralia Sottana (the municipality within which the violated areas fall) and the subsequent report to the competent authorities.

In a press release, Legambiente denounced how “In recent weeks, eye-catching and impactful motocross activities have taken place in the Madonie Parkeven in areas falling within zone A of integral protection such as the slopes of Pizzo Carbonara and Mufara, both along the paths intended for the naturalistic enjoyment of hikers and off-road, on rocks and meadows”, activities that are carried out “in total disregard of the rules for the protection of our protected natural areas, which explicitly prohibit these activities because they are highly harmful to natural environments, to the soil, to flora and fauna, as well as a source of severe disturbance and even danger for the many hikers who continue to visit the Madonie Park and the regional system in general in recent weeks of protected natural areas, of great beauty and importance”.

The President of Legambiente Sicilia commented: “We want to remind you that these are illicit activities because they are prohibited by the regulatory standards of the Madonie Park and all protected natural areas, which are not playgrounds or motocross tracks where amazing feats can be carried out to be promoted on the social but parks and reserves established by our Region to safeguard natural environments, and guarantee their use based on protection and respect for places, to allow their conservation for future generations”.

“Trespassing” to the limit or beyond the limits of legality they are not rare within the Sicilian naturalistic parks and the same Nebrodi Park Authorityseveral times as for example in 2020, had expressed its critical position towards “off-roading” within protected areas from the point of view that “they compromise the protection of the landscape and protected natural environments, with particular regard to the flora and to protected fauna and their respective habitats”.