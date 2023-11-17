The young star of Palmeiras, betrothed to Real Madrid, enters the history of Brazil. Who are the other players who debuted at a very young age? The top 10

Federico Bompieri

November 17 – 4.06pm – MILAN

A crystalline talent, with the label of predestined for some time, has just entered the history of the Brazilian senior national team. With the 10 minutes played during the night in Colombia-Brazil, a qualifying match for the next World Cup won by Luis Diaz and his teammates 2-1, Endrick has in fact become the fourth youngest player to debut with the Seleção. At the age of 17 years, 3 months and 27 days. But who are the other Brazilian stars to have made their debut for the national team at a very young age?

pelé, Edú and Coutinho

—

If we talk about Brazil, we talk about Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known simply as Pelé. O Rei is still the youngest player to have made his debut with Brazil, when he was 16 years, 8 months and 14 days. His first appearance for the Seleção was against arch-rivals Argentina. Who won the match 2-1. O Rei, despite the defeat, took away the satisfaction of scoring on his debut day. With Brazil he won the World Cup 3 times (Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970) and was the top scorer for many years – a record broken by Neymar Jr in September 2023. Just behind Pelé we find Edú, Santos’ former external attacker and NY Cosmos, world champions at Mexico ’70, which Vicente Feola made his debut on 5 June 1966, on the occasion of a large 4-1 victory for Brazil over Poland, when Jonas Eduardo Américo was 16 years, 9 months and 30 days . Completing the podium is Coutinho, not the one best known to young Philippe, but Antônio Wilson Vieira Honório, Santos legend who with Pelé created an extraordinary attacking duo capable of scoring more than 1400 goals. Coutinho made his debut with the Seleção on 9 July 1960, at the age of 17 years and 28 days, in a defeat against Uruguay, fresh winners of the Copa America.

walter, ronaldo e fortes

—

In fifth place in this special ranking is Walter Rodrigues Fortes, a meteor of Brazilian football in the 1930s who made just 2 appearances for the senior national team. At 17 years, 4 months and 14 days he wore the green and gold jersey for the first time in a 2-0 victory against Uruguay. We then move on to another legend: Ronaldo Nazario, the Phenomenon. The striker who enchanted Europe between the end of the 90s and the very beginning of the 2000s with the shirts of Inter and Real Madrid made his debut with “O Canarinho” on 24 March 1994, at 17 years, 6 months and 2 days in a Brazil-Argentina 2-0. He won two World Cups: USA 1994 and South Korea-Japan 2002. Let’s now go back more than a century. In 1914, Agostinho Fortes Filho, known more simply as Fortes, legend of Fluminense and Palestra Italia, was born in Rio de Janeiro. He played few matches with the senior national team, but managed to become champion of South America on two occasions (1919 and 1922). His debut dates back to May 18, 1919, at the age of 17 years, 8 months and 9 days, during Brazil’s 3-1 victory over Argentina.

camargo, osny and vitor roque

—

In eighth place we find the former Santos player, with a brief spell at Paris Saint Germain in the 1970s, Joel Camargo, world champion in 1970 without ever taking the field. He made his debut in a glorious 5-1 victory against Sir Bobby Charlton and Jimmy Greaves’ England when he was 17 years, 8 months and 12 days. The ninth youngest debutant is one of the symbols of the early years and early victories of the Brazilian national team: Osny, a central defender who mostly played for Botafogo. He played his first match at 17 years, 9 months and 7 days in a 1-0 win against Uruguay. Finally, in tenth place we find Vitor Roque, a striker from Atlético Paranaense who has already signed with Barcelona, ​​and who with Endrick represents the future of the Clasico, the most famous and followed match worldwide. He made his debut a few months ago, on March 25, 2023 at 18 years and 25 days, in the friendly defeat against Morocco.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED