The Gynecological Oncology Center (Malzoni Cancer Center) of the Malzoni Nursing Home in Avellino is among the 4 centers of excellence for endometrial cancer surgery, according to the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) 2023-2028. This recognition – explains a note from the Campania nursing home – is the exclusive prerogative of 8 centers in Europe. The 4 in Italy, in addition to the Avellino centre, are: Irccs Azienda Ospedaliera-Universitaria Policlinico Sant’Orsola (Bologna); Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic (Rome) and University of Insubria (Varese).

Endometrial neoplasia represents approximately 6% of female tumors in Italy, and with approximately 10,200 cases per year (2022 data) it is the third most frequent neoplasm in women between 50 and 69 years old, often linked to obesity conditions, and with an average 5-year survival of approximately 79%. Numerous oncology centers deal with the treatment of this pathology, but very few are of excellence, a recognition that requires compliance with extremely stringent criteria which concern, in addition to the volume of cases treated, also adherence to quality indicators such as: scientific publications, participation to research protocols, use of cutting-edge surgical technologies, intra- and post-operative complication rates, completeness in the anatomo-pathological and molecular evaluation of the neoplasm.

Specifically, the elements that contributed most to the awarding of the certification of excellence to the Malzoni Nursing Home were: more than 300 cases treated in the three-year period 2020-22; over 80% of cases treated with laparoscopic technique, including patients suffering from severe obesity; no cases of conversion from laparoscopic to traditional laparotomy technique; 93% of lymph node staging performed using the sentinel lymph node technique; 100% of sentinel lymph nodes analyzed by ultrastaging; 94% of cases underwent complete molecular prognostic classification; participation in international prospective scientific studies. The Malzoni Nursing Home – in operation for over 50 years – is also an integral part of the Roc (Campania Oncology Network), within which it stands out for having largely exceeded the inclusion criteria, not only relating to endometrial cancer but also, and above all, for the treatment of advanced forms of neoplasms of the ovary, cervix and vulva.

“We operate on approximately 110 patients affected by endometrial carcinoma annually – explains Mario Malzoni, head of the National Endometriosis Center of Avellino – 80% with a laparoscopic approach, which allows for a more rapid post-operative course with consequent reduction in hospitalization times (in average 2 days), less intraoperative blood loss and the possibility of widespread use of the sentinel lymph node technique with latest generation 3D/4K technology. This method – he adds – represented an epochal turning point in this type of surgery, allowing the avoidance of systematic removal of the pelvic and para-aortic lymph nodes and therefore the complications (lymphorrhea, lymphedema, lymphoceles) often associated with the performance of a lymphadenectomy”.

In addition to the surgical technique, “for a successful treatment – continues Malzoni – the following are essential: the pre-operative evaluation of the patients by the Gom (multidisciplinary oncology group) for the adequate classification of the cases, and the experience and accuracy in the evaluation pathology, which is central to the indication of any subsequent or alternative therapies to surgery. In particular – clarifies the professor – the technique of ultrastaging of the sentinel lymph node consists of an extremely accurate evaluation of the same, with the possibility of also identifying any metastases of small volume which could escape a traditional histological examination. Another key element in the management of this neoplasm – lists Malzoni – is the molecular/genetic evaluation, which allows the patient’s prognostic risk to be precisely defined, both in terms of the probability of recurrence of endometrial cancer, both in terms of correlation of the latter with other tumors in the context of hereditary-familial neoplastic syndromes. This allows the implementation of diagnostic/preventive strategies against other tumors, with notable advantages for both the patient and her family.”

The recognition of ‘Esgo Center of Excellence’ is an important achievement that rewards the commitment of a multidisciplinary team belonging to the Gynecology Oncology center of the Avellino nursing home. Directed by Mario and Carmine Malzoni, the latter head of the Center and president of Malzoni, there are numerous professionals involved – concludes the note – in raising the excellence of the services provided: the gynecologist Francesca Falcone; the members of the Gom, led by the oncologist Alessandra Vernaglia; the anatomopathologists Giuseppe Imbrogno and Matteo Chimenti; the staff dedicated to ultrasound and diagnostic imaging activities; the anesthetists led by Pasquale Scafuri and all the healthcare and administrative staff of the facility.