We still haven’t assimilated everything that Leyla has changed in such a short time. The young woman presented herself as a good and innocent young woman when we met her, but her pain and betrayal have made her wake up and her transformation has been radical. Who was going to tell us a few weeks ago that we would see a totally different side of the woman who one day conquered Kaya?

Although she and Ender never understood each other, Leyla never thought that Yildiz would turn against her. Discovering that her friend had betrayed her threw her into the arms of Şahika and now her goal is to take revenge on her with a twisted plan in which she seeks to become Halit Argun’s next wife.

The origin of Leyla and Yildiz’s conflict

Yildiz helped Leyla get rid of her abusive husband and got Halit to make room for her in his company. As soon as Şahika saw her at the Holding, her light bulb went on and she asked Ender, who at that time worked for her because he had threatened her, to bring about a rapprochement between the young woman and Halit.

Ender tried to humiliate Leyla and accused her of being a gold digger to destabilize her, while Şahika caused a rift between Halit and Yildiz. The young woman sought comfort from her boss and the two let off steam like two good friends in a restaurant.

Şahika had it all planned: she photographed Halit and Leyla together and sent those images to Yildiz. As soon as the young Yilmaz saw them, all the alarms went off. She called her husband and her friend to see where they were and, since they lied to her, she decided to call Ender to ask for her help.

They both hatched a plan to make Leyla leave Istanbul and, with the help of Emir and Caner, they got the young woman to make the decision to return to Izmir. However, just before leaving her house, Leyla discovered that her own friends had played her and in desperation, she called Şahika to ask her for advice. As she could not be otherwise, Kaya’s sister encouraged her to take revenge on her and Leyla decided to accept her plan to become Halit Argun’s new wife.

Sahika’s plan is going according to plan

Şahika gave Leyla a series of instructions to gain Halit’s trust and attract his attention and, while the young woman gained ground with the businessman, Ender and Yildiz tried to intimidate her. But Leyla had gained a lot of confidence and she stood up to them!

Although they did not take their eyes off him, both Ender for his fooling around and reconciliation with Kaya, and Yildiz for being attentive to his son, lowered their guard. That made Leyla and Şahika move forward with their plan without the two friends suspecting that they had formed an alliance.

The constant problems at home and his lack of liquidity threw Halit into Leyla’s arms. The businessman found in the young woman a person who evaded him from her problems and her obvious beauty caused Halit to fall into temptation again. He and Leyla have become lovers!

Although everything is going according to Şahika’s plan, the most important thing still remains: that he divorce Yildiz and marry Leyla. Will the new allies achieve their goal? How long will it take Ender and Yildiz to figure out what’s going on? Don’t miss the next episodes of Original Sin to find out!

