We have a multitude of streaming platforms in the Spanish market, and this means that practically every home can have several subscriptions to these services, but everything has a limit.

Although Netflix still has many subscribers in our country, the truth is that the arrival of more recent ones such as HBO Max or Disney+the panorama has changed a little.

In fact, the prohibition on sharing an account (unless a higher price is paid) has caused countless cancellations, especially in places like Spain, as witnessed by the latest report published by the consulting firm Barlovento Comunicación.

This report, which focuses on the use of streaming platforms in our country, does not give a very good place to Netflix after the premiere of the ban on sharing accounts.

In fact, the report highlights that Netflix has lost 5.5 points in recent months and it is basically due to the fact of not being able to share an account as before.

The opposite happens with Disney+, which has managed to grow 2.3 pointsalthough they also want to limit the issue of shared accounts.

But the one with the most presence is neither Netflix nor Disney+

By household penetration, Prime Video is the first, being present in 53% of homesalthough it must be taken into account that many of these homes have an Amazon Prime subscription without using Prime Video.

In second place, despite losing 5.5 points, Netflix appears with 46.1%. In third place Disney+ with 31%, fourth place HBO Max with 23.5% and fifth place Movistar plus with 16.3%.

In fact, those 5.5 points that Netflix has lost are reflected in the 1.6 million users they have lost in recent monthsthe report pointing out that 41.2% of these cancellations are due to the policy of prohibiting shared accounts.

Although Netflix had indicated in its latest fiscal results, a quite interesting increase of 9 million new subscribers, the truth is that it seems that the strategy is not working very well for them in our country.

It is interesting to see how the streaming market advances in the coming months, but it is clear that there are more and more services in our country, and therefore the user also has greater content saturation.