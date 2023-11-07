Suara.com – PT Pegadaian continues to be committed to supporting the strengthening of the local economy by increasing the capacity of Village-Owned Enterprises (BUMDes) in Sumedang Regency.

This activity was successfully held at Sapphire City Park Sumedang for four days divided into two batches. The first batch will be held on 12-13 October 2023, while the second batch will be held on 6-7 November 2023.

Head of PT Pegadaian’s Social and Environmental Responsibility (TJSL) Division, Rully Yusuf, explained that this program aims to strengthen the potential of the local economy.

According to him, considering that the majority of Indonesian people live in rural areas, strengthening village economic institutions based on local potential is very important.

“We are committed to continuing to help improve the economic level of small communities in rural areas. Apart from providing various products and services that focus on microfinance, we also consistently continue to implement the Social and Environmental Responsibility (TJSL) program. One form of our support is strengthening BUMDes this,” explained Rully, writing on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Rully added, apart from support in the form of increasing the capacity of BUMDes managers, PT Pegadaian also encourages partnerships with BUMDes managers to facilitate financial access for rural communities. This was done by creating a Pegadaian Agent from BUMDes elements.

“With this partnership, we hope that access to microfinance to encourage local economic development can be more easily reached by rural communities. With the existence of Pegadaian Agents operating in BUMDes, we want to ensure that every element of society has easier access to get the financial services they need. “needs, such as investing in gold savings, business financing and other microfinance products,” said Rully.

In this program, PT Pegadaian presented speakers from experts and practitioners in the BUMDes field, including Diana Arta SE, as Executive Director of Bumdes.id and Junaedhi Mulyono SH, as Village Head and Steering Committee of BUMDes Ponggok Klaten.

The material presented covers various aspects, such as strengthening institutional governance, financial management and reporting, collaborative and innovative leadership, modern BUMDes management systems (Plan, Do, Check, Action), strategies for optimizing village potential, collaboration with various parties, development strategies using Tetrapreneur approach, development of BUMDes business units, as well as various success stories from inspirational BUMDes actors.

One of the training participants, Darman Nur Rahmat Hidayah as Director of Bumdes Kerta Raharja, Cibubuan Village, Sumedang Regency expressed his gratitude for the training and assistance provided by PT Pegadaian.

Darman felt helped by the various materials and skills provided in this training. He is also motivated to continue to progress and develop the economic potential of his village through the Bumdes he leads.

“Hopefully this program can continue and expand to other villages. “And hopefully Pegadaian can continue to accompany us so that we can be like the Bumdes that have progressed,” said Darman.

After this activity, PT Pegadaian will continue to provide assistance and monitoring to BUMDes Agents. This is done to ensure the continued development of BUMDes Agents in realizing a strong local economy.