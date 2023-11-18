There was great anticipation for the Las Vegas weekend, an event on which Formula 1 has built great media hype that is difficult to respect. However, the first day of action on the track immediately proved to be very troubled due to a problem with the manholes which effectively led to the cancellation of the first free practice session after just 10 minutes.

Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine fared the worst, with the chassis having to be replaced due to the extensive damage sustained. Furthermore, due to the battery failing in the impact, the mechanics on the Spaniard’s car were also forced to replace the battery, which will result in a 10-place penalty on the starting grid.

Given the problems encountered, the track workers were forced to check all the covers scattered along the track, opting for an emergency solution, namely closing the holes with a mixture of sand and asphalt in order to compete in FP2. The second session was in fact postponed by two hours, so much so that it ended at 4 in the morning, local time. However, this delay pushed the organizers to remove fans and guests in the hospitality areas due to logistical limitations and labor laws, with the visible and understandable disappointment of those who had paid for the ticket.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The manhole repaired

After ticket-holding fans were thus able to witness less than 10 minutes of on-track action during FP1, series CEO Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm addressed the situation in a statement.

But instead of offering an apology or refund, Thursday ticket-only fans received $200 vouchers to spend at the event’s merchandise store.

“At a Formula 1 race there is no higher priority than the safety of the drivers, fans and staff,” reads the message sent to day ticket holders, as Formula 1 believes that the majority of those who have purchased a ticket has one valid for all three days.

“Following last night’s incident involving a water valve cover, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 and the FIA ​​were faced with the difficult decision to close the fan areas before the start of racing. Free Practice 2”.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The empty stands

“The precautionary step was taken of removing all water valve covers on the entire runway and filling them with sand and asphalt. The entire process, from identifying the problem to repairing it, took approximately five hours. The decision proceeding with this repair was made out of an abundance of caution and because the safety of the drivers, track marshals, race officials and our fans is always our top priority. We thank the contractors who worked quickly to resolve the situation in such a short time.”

“We appreciate your patience as we remedy the situation. This was not a decision taken lightly. As a thank you for your support, we would like to offer you a $200 voucher to the official Las Vegas Grand Prix store. With a full practice session completed successfully, we look forward to providing everyone with a safe and enjoyable race weekend,” the statement read.

Alongside explanations of what actually happened in terms of track repairs, Las Vegas GP CEO Renee Wilm provided more details on why fans were asked to leave from 1.30am in the morning, therefore before the start of FP2.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The police force the fans down from the stands

“First, we were concerned about our public safety and security officials who had been on duty for a long time and were asked to work for the next three nights,” the statement read.

“Second, we were concerned about our transportation-side employees, who were responsible for escorting our fans back to their hotels. Under federal law, they were reaching the time limit they can legally and safely drive the buses. Finally, our Hospitality staff needed to be able to clean and replenish the areas reserved for guests to ensure everyone had an optimal experience in the coming days.”

“We know this was disappointing. We hope our fans understand, based on this explanation, that we had to balance many interests, including the safety and security of all attendees and the fan experience throughout race weekend”.

“We’ve all been to events, like concerts, matches and even other Formula 1 races, that have been canceled due to factors like weather or technical issues. It happens, and we hope people understand.”

Read also: