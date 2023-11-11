The statements released in the press conference by the Empoli coach on the eve of the match against Napoli.

“I have to say that I’m positive about the post-match in Frosinone, the team was able to work a typical week and I’m recovering some players, apart from Baldanzi. I’m also talking about those who haven’t had much playing time, I see them growing and we’re satisfied with them” . So Aurelio Andreazzoliwho spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Napoli, scheduled for Sunday 12 November, at 12.30 pm, at the “Diego Armando Maradona” Stadium. Various topics covered by the technicianEmpoli: from the moment of his team, fresh from the defeat against the Frosinone, to the possible run-off between the poles. But not only…

THE ANALYSIS –“I’m very happy about the break for the national teams, because we will have fifteen days available even if not with everyone. We have to look for continuity, in the last match we played the game we wanted but our opponents were better than us. But we did a good match, if we had been ahead in the first half there would have been nothing to say. We had an inconceivable blackout given what the team has in mind. The fragility when the team concedes a goal? I don’t know either, but I don’t think so “It’s such a serious problem. It could depend on many things, including what I can give or an unpleasant past. We have to hit hard on this aspect.”

FROM THE DOOR TO CANCELLIERI –“Goal scoring? That’s always there, we evaluate it carefully as always. We have an extraordinary goalkeeping coach who I trust blindly. Since we would like to do things well, we try to make the right evaluations. Kovalenko is growing a lot, we were talking about it even today, it is flourishing again after a precarious situation. This affects us, there are several situations that we cannot use fully. We don’t have difficulties with training but with assembly. Chancellors in difficulty in defensive tasks? Everyone has defensive tasks, the ‘Empoli has this need. It’s clear that there are characteristics that lean more in one direction than the other. I have to make him feel comfortable, make him do what he knows how to do best, but he can’t help himself. This is up to me, it’s a responsibility my”.

ABOUT NAPLES – “Garcia is another friend with whom I worked, he is an excellent and scrupulous person. No one could replace Luciano Spalletti, do better than him. This is their difficulty, repeating themselves is difficult. Napoli are extremely strong, but this does not change that what we have to do. Frosinone were a very strong opponent, we may be our problem. We need to make the most of the time we have and move forward. With Frosinone, did the team get nervous after Cuni’s disallowed goal? Could it be, sometimes they determine episodes. Just by removing something this can trigger a chain that involves the whole team. I don’t remember the timing, but I think we did good things afterwards too. We need to learn many things, including managing episodes.” , he concluded.

November 11, 2023 (modified November 11, 2023 | 1:04 pm)

