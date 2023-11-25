So far this year, nearly 100 people with disabilities have been linked to employment through the Ministry of Labor.

According to the agency, the objective is to create and operate a specialized job bank, from which companies and employers are encouraged to provide a space for people with disabilities, depending on the skills required.

Total, This year, 274 men and 101 women with some disability have been assisted; to link 58 men and 42 women to a vacancy.

Independently, Through Jalisco Works, 27 thousand people have been linked to formal employment, of which 900 have some disability (men and women).

What is done by the secretariat, he said, is to promote the creation of strategies and public policies to link all possible sectors to employment.

For example, in the elderly sector, care has been provided to 2,337 men and 1,706 women. Of the total, 424 men and 308 women have been linked.

“Through this program we approach companies so that they open up to giving spaces to older adults and people with disabilities. We guide them, we train them, we inform them about personal requirements, information-supply and demand, and the need to open vacancies for them,” the secretariat said.

What is it?

Opening Spaces of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare promotes a culture of inclusion in the workplace, which is why, through the National Employment Service, Jalisco companies and businessmen are invited to learn about the benefits of having work spaces for people with disabilities. disabilities such as:

Fiscal incentives Improvement of the work environment Promotion of teamwork Greater commitment of workers

If you are interested in training and receiving a certificate to promote this policy in your organization, go on December 7 to Plaza Tapatia, at Paseo del Degollado 54, Colonia Centro, in Guadalajara. No registration required. If you have questions, you can contact the National Employment Service by dialing 33 3668 1681 extension 31685 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

With salaries of up to 20 thousand pesos per month

The National Employment Service, run by the Ministry of Labor, currently reports a total of 87 vacancies, in which companies admit people with disabilities according to their physical and intellectual conditions.

According to the platform www.empleo.gob.mx/vacantes/jalisco, Salaries range from six thousand 310 to 20 thousand pesos per month with diverse schedules, in some of them experience is required and in some others the companies are committed to training people those who wish to occupy the positions.

Among the activities to be performed are production operators, cleaning assistants, cashiers, accountants, architects, drivers, electricians, mechanics, gardeners, telephone executives, among many others.

The above is possible thanks to the strategy “Opening Spaces”, which promotes the creation and operation, in each State of the country, of specialized job boards, the installation of evaluation centers for the identification of the skills and abilities of people with disabilities who seek to integrate into the system. productive and the establishment of lines of collaboration between public and private organizations for the formation of service networks.

In order to apply for any of the positions offered to people with disabilities or to know what the requirements and basic skills are required for this, people or their family members can enter the aforementioned platform and select the option on the map. of the State of Jalisco. After that, a menu will be displayed on the left side of the screen where you will have to click on the “inclusive employment” option, to later choose the type of disability experienced by the person who will apply for employment.

Then the list of company options, activities to be carried out, their requirements, location where the job is carried out, hours, salary and telephone numbers will be shown to obtain more information in order to arrange an interview.

David is a person with a disability who has sought to ensure that Aspenger’s syndrome does not limit his life or his dreams. THE INFORMATOR/R. Bobadilla

About to fulfill his dream of going to Japan

David Rodríguez Álvarez is 20 years old. He has Asperger syndrome, which is considered to be on the autism spectrum, but that has not prevented him from completing a year working in one of the most important hotels in the Puerta de Hierro area, which opened its doors so he could work and earn your own money.

David is currently a steward at said hotel, that is, he works as an assistant as required: while one day he may help wash the dishes, another day he may be helping in the kitchen.

But not only that, he also has training in mixology, which he took because he was interested in the way drinks are prepared and the creativity in mixing them.

What he likes most about his job, he said, is that he has managed to make several friends, but, without a doubt, his main motivation was being able to save to fulfill his dream: traveling to Japan.

Today you have saved everything you need and are looking for the travel agency that will help you plan your trip. Everything has been possible thanks to his skills and commitment to employment, as well as the support of teacher Laura Becerra and “Developing Potentials”, a special education institution, where he entered the pandemic as part of the continuation of his studies and where he was trained to achieve it.

Although he is passionate about photography, he has not yet decided what activity he will do in the future “and for a lifetime.” However, he is aware that this is one more step to continue developing and growing as a person, since he also shares part of his fortnight with his parents.

“It gives me great pleasure to see how David has achieved each of his goals,” said Ivanitza Álvarez, David’s mother.

Vany, as her family and friends call her, told how proud she is today to see how the young man has managed to develop like any other person, achieving his goals and expanding his circle of friends.

“It gives me quite a pleasure to see how David has achieved each of his goals, not only this last stage, the work stage, which we have been living with him, but his entire life, because from a very young age he was self-employed, he wanted to do things for himself and it is what has characterized him his entire life and what has made him achieve his goals,” Vany explained.

She added that she feels grateful to the companies that have opened their doors to be able to welcome people with disabilities into their spaces, despite the risks that may sometimes exist for these people.

