It is no mystery that currently, our society lives dependent on technologies like the Internet. And we not only use it to communicate and inform ourselves, but also for important issues such as paying bills or carrying out banking procedures, which could not be carried out in Singapore, for half a day, affecting more than 2.5 million people, who could not make payments because someone mistakenly turned off the cooling system of some servers.

As many may know, these server systems house a large number of electronic devices, including the PCs themselves, which together can generate high temperatures. That is why cooling systems are used so that they continue to function and do not automatically turn off to avoid damage, which happened on October 14, due to a problem in one of these systems.

As reported at a recent parliamentary hearing, the incident occurred a few weeks ago, when an employee accidentally turned off the system’s water cooling. The affected entities were Citibank and DBS Bank, the latter being the largest banking entity in Southeast Asia. EQUINIX, the company that owns the data centers, explained that an employee of a contractor accidentally closed the valves of the water tanks of the temperature control system, thus turning off the water cooling.

This is how both banks, Citibank and DBS, experienced connection problems to the servers. In the end, there were 810,000 failed attempts to access banking platforms and 2.5 million people were unable to complete their transactions during half the day. An accident that will have consequences, since fines are being considered for banks, because the government accused them of not having adequately protected critical payment systems, adding that banks are required “to establish disaster recovery plans and test them periodically.

“Banks should conduct disaster recovery exercises with their backup data centers to validate that critical systems and services can be restored within 4 hours of an outage,” authorities ruled.

