Suara.com – A motorbike rider named Dede Hermawan was one of the people caught in a vehicle emissions test raid on Jalan Perintis Independen, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. He was also given a ticket in the form of a fine of IDR 250 thousand because his motorbike did not pass the emissions test.

Monitoring Suara.com At the location, Dede was seen not accepting that he was being ticketed and argued with the officers at the location. However, in the end he received a blue ticket and his Vehicle Registration Certificate (STNK) was detained.

To journalists, Dede admitted that he was annoyed because he did not know about the emission test ticket raid.

“I don’t know what those emissions are at all. Then there are no road traffic violations here. It’s strange why they get ticketed,” said Dede at the location, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

A motorbike rider named Dede Hermawan was annoyed when he was ticketed for an emissions test in Jakarta. (Suara.com/Fakhri)

Dede’s motorbike registration can be taken back at the East Jakarta Samsat office after paying IDR 250 thousand. He felt that this amount was too big to be redeemed.

“The emissions test said, I’m emotional. Let me be patient,” he said.

Furthermore, Dede was surprised by the imposition of fines on vehicles that did not pass the emissions test. According to him, vehicle fumes are not necessarily toxic and cause pollution even though there are a lot of them.

“Oh yes, yes, it’s big (the nominal fine). This isn’t a traffic violation, it’s just gas. It doesn’t necessarily mean that people will be poisoned by my gas. Meanwhile, I was fined IDR 250 thousand,” he concluded.

Emission Test Ticket in Jakarta

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government (Pemprov) together with Polda Metro Jaya again conducted motor vehicle emission test ticketing raids on Wednesday (1/11/2023). This activity is carried out at a number of points in the capital city once every week.