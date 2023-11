The final trial against suspect Veysel Ü starts today. of the so-called McDonald’s murders in Zwolle. On March 30 last year, the two brothers Ali (57) and Hüseyin (62) Torunlar were shot dead at close range in a packed McDonald’s restaurant in Zwolle-Noord. Eleven bullets were fired, all hitting the mark. Then panic broke out in the restaurant. Reporters Teun van der Velden and Daan Brunsman cover the court case in Zwolle in this live blog.