Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film does not arrive in Spain until the end of January 2024, but Emma Stone gives us the long teeth in the latest trailer.

It is clear that Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos They have shown that they form a wonderful tandem: their work in The Favorite was a good appetizer of what awaits us in January 2024 with Poor Creatures.

The new film adapts the 1992 novel by Alasdair Graywhich follows the young woman Bella Baxterresurrected in the purest style of Frankenstein’s monster, through a journey of self-discovery.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

Poor Creatures premieres first in the United States, where it will arrive in time for Christmas and, although in Spain we will have to wait another month to enjoy the film, a new trailer is going to give us a hard time.

At the top of this article you will find the new trailer, featurette type, where Emma Stone shares her thoughts on starring in Poor Things and what the role of Bella Baxter means to her.

Poor Creatures will hit theaters after almost unanimous critical approval

Accompanying Emma Stone in the cast of the moviewe have Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael, Suzy Bemba, Wayne Brett, Margaret Qualley y Kathryn Hunter.

As the film’s synopsis states, Poor Creatures will explore the way Stone’s character approaches a world for which she is not prepared… or perhaps the world is not prepared for her.

“Bella Baxter is a young woman revived by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she lacks, Bella runs away with Duncan Wedderburn, a sophisticated and perverse lawyer, on a dizzying adventure across continents.

Freed from the prejudices of her time, Bella becomes firm in her purpose to defend equality and liberation.”

poor creatures It opens in cinemas throughout Spain on January 26, 2024although by then we will already have impressions of its premiere in North America.