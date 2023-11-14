Al-Ain have formalized the hiring of Hernan Crespo as their new coach. The Argentine takes the place of Alfred Schreuder, a Dutchman who is on pole for the Al-Ittihad bench, the Saudi club where Benzema plays and which sacked Espirito Santo.

Argentine coach Hernan Crespo is about to formally sign his contract with Al Ain, as confirmed by the United Arab Emirates club itself. Crespo will succeed Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder who parted ways with Al Ain last week after just six months in charge following media reports that he was moving to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ain: a video clip that traces Crespo’s career as a player and coach

“Hernan Crespo has shone as a world star on the pitch and has also imposed his personality as a coach. His global status and ambitions are consistent with those of our leading club in Asian football,” the Emirati club said. Al Ain previously announced that they had reached an initial agreement with Crespo, who played for Argentina and a number of top European clubs including Parma, Lazio, Inter, Milan and Chelsea after starting his career at center of River Plate’s attack.

Crespo, 48, left Qatari champions Al-Duhail last October by mutual consent after a poor run of results and was replaced by former Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier. Al Ain in turn had signed the 51-year-old Schroeder last May following the departure of coach Sergei Rebrov, now the Ukrainian coach, but the media linked the Dutch coach to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, who sacked the Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Al Ain are third in the UAE Pro League with 15 points after seven games, trailing leaders Al Wasl by two points. They were the first team to book a place in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League, having beaten Al-Fayha of Saudi Arabia 3-2 last week to maintain their high level in this season’s continental competition.

