Fortnite officially confirms the Fortnite concert at the season finale event next week, and the rapper’s skins are leaked in the battle royale.

Fortnite is “hypeing” the Fortnite Origins season-ending event, its most successful season in a long time, which will once again feature a free concert by one of the most famous rappers of all time: Eminem.

To make way for the “old” (a season, the current one, in which you can revisit the original Fortnite map) to the new (Fortnite Chapter 5), Epic Games is going to go all out with the event that, according to insiders like HYPEX, it will be the largest to date for Fortnite, with a 1.5GB upgrade required.

Although it had already been leaked, today was the official announcement of the collaboration between Fortnite and Eminem, with a concert that will take place on Saturday, December 2, and skins and accessories that you can buy a few days before.

Even the rapper himself has shared a teaser on his social networks:

Eminem will have skins in the store before the final Fortnite event

Insiders like HYPEX have also obtained images of the Eminem skins that will go on sale in the game, and will be available from November 29.

They are based on several of his video clips, and one of the gestures is the famous pose turned into the meme “Eminem throwing things“.

The event will start on Saturday December 2 at 20:00 CEST (Spanish peninsular time) and will have the eminem concert, but it wouldn’t be the only new thing. Yesterday they also began to advance the collaboration with LEGO.

A little later, a new rhythm mode is expected, something like a “Rock Band” mode with several players playing different instruments… which would have been done precisely by Harmonix, creators of Rock Band who are now part of Epic Games.

Its release, on December 9, suggests that an announcement could fall at The Game Awards gala, on December 7. But the concert Eminem It will be earlier, on Saturday, December 2, to say goodbye to the “OG” season of Fortnite.