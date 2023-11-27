The Region has allocated funds to help families in difficulty. 5 thousand euros for motorbikes and other vehicles damaged by the flood

November 27, 2023

Until December 31, 2024 it will be possible to request a contribution for those who have suffered damage to their vehiclebe it a motorcycle, a moped or a car, a cause of the flood that hit Emilia-Romagna in May 2023.

The contribution was approved thanks to a resolution of the Council chaired by Stefano Bonaccini, issued at the end of October. The region has started the allocation of the first 32 million euros collected through the charity initiative “Help for Emilia-Romagna” following the events of May 2023. Of this sum, 27 million are specifically earmarked to the replacement and repair of damaged motorcycles, scooters and cars or rendered unusable due to adverse climatic conditions.

The Region explains that the distribution of these contributions takes place through a public tender – which was opened on October 31st – for destroyed or damaged vehicles. It is important to act promptlyas the closing date of the tender could be brought forward due to the exhaustion of funds

How to request the contribution



To be eligible for the grant:

it is necessary to be owners, as of May 1, 2023, of the vehicle to be repaired or replaced, belonging to the categories of vehicles admitted by the tender. You can also request the contribution if you became the owner of the replacement vehicle after 1 May 2023, on the condition that the vehicle purchased after 1 May was bought to replace the damaged one. it is possible to submit the application if you are in possession – starting from 1 May 2023 – of the scrapping certificate of the damaged vehicle or, if not available, of the delivery document of the vehicle to a person in charge of scrapping (such as a dealer or a car wrecker). Alternatively, you may be the holder of the document certifying the sale of the damaged vehicle to a dealer or reseller, or of the invoices relating to the repair of the vehicle.

The rules



To benefit from the Regional contribution ownership of the new vehicle must be maintained for at least 24 months from the date of registration or change of ownership, in the case of a used car. This condition does not apply to vehicle repair interventions.

If you decide to purchase a new vehicle, the contributions are equal to 700 euros for motorcycles and mopedsup to 3,000 or 5,000 euros for motor vehicles (depending on the environmental class of the vehicle: the higher the class, the higher the contribution).

Regarding repairs the amount is up to 2 thousand euros.

When to apply



Requests can be submitted until available resources are exhausted, but in any case by 31 December 2024, exclusively through the online form prepared by the Region. Access to the module requires Spid, Cie or Cns credentials.